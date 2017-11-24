24 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour and Mineral Resources Convene Imbizo in Vryheid for Ex-Mineworkers Who Contracted Lung and Heart Diseases in Mines, 27 Nov

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources to Convene an Imbizo in Vryheid for ex-mineworkers who contracted lung and heart diseases in mines

Thousands of ex-mineworkers in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are said to have contracted various lung and heart diseases due to the work that they performed in mines. Many of these ex-mineworkers are not even aware that they need to be examined and paid compensation for diseases like silicosis that they contracted in their line of duty.

The departments of Labour, Health, Mineral Resources together with entities like TEBA, Harmony Gold Mines, Goldfields and South African Social Security Agency will converge in Vryheid on Monday to conduct Benefit Medical Examinations and ascertain compensation for occupational diseases that is due to workers in northern KZN.

The Ministry if Labour and that of Minerals and Energy are calling for a media briefing at Vryheid to explain the SADC region campaign to identify thousands ex-mine workers and their beneficiaries who ought to be examined and paid compensation for occupational diseases that they contracted (some years back) in their line of duty as per the Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act of 1973 (ODMWA)

