22 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Government Conveys Condolences to Nigeria Following Suicide Bomb Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Government and people of South Africa wish to convey a message of condolences to the Government and the people of Nigeria following a suicide bomb blast on 21 November 2017 that has left over 50 people killed and many injured.

The South African government extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and further wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

In addition, South Africa reiterates its principled and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Shembe Church Leader Dies of 'Natural' Causes

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.