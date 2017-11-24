South Africa: Government Conveys Condolences to Nigeria Following Suicide Bomb Blast

press release

The Government and people of South Africa wish to convey a message of condolences to the Government and the people of Nigeria following a suicide bomb blast on 21 November 2017 that has left over 50 people killed and many injured.

The South African government extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and further wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

In addition, South Africa reiterates its principled and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation