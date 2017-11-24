South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu On Housing for Needy Military Veterans

press release

The Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has called on the provinces to allocate at least 30% of the houses being built across the country to the needy Military Veterans.

"We are in a process of rolling out the Catalytic projects nationally. For each and every project 30 percent of the houses should be allocated to deserving Military Veterans" said, Minister Sisulu.

"Restoring the dignity of our Military Veterans remains the priority of this government," she added.

Minister Sisulu was addressing a Military Veterans Summit aimed at promoting engagement between former combatants, government, the private sector and civil society organizations today.

Sisulu challenged the Summit to come up with concrete proposals on mechanisms and institutional arrangements to deliver effectively and efficiently to Military Veterans.

Delivering her Budget Vote in 2017 Minister Sisulu announced the approval of more than forty government-led Catalytic projects aimed at fast-tracking housing delivery. These projects are expected to yield more than 10 000 mixed housing units with amenities.

Military Veterans also discussed five critical areas which include economic empowerment, education needs of military veterans and their dependents and health needs.

"We have a historic duty to take extraordinary measures to empower Military Veterans and ensure that they together with their families lead better and prosperous lives" said Sisulu.

The Summit was attended by among others the Free State MEC of Human Settlements, Sisi Ntombela, Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro Municipality, Councillor Mlamleli, South African National Military Veterans Association (SANMVA) President, Lucky Maginxa and senior government officials from the three spheres.

In honouring the legacy of OR Tambo, the South African Government has been working tirelessly towards the provision of excellent, sustainable service, aimed at improving and empowering military veterans economically and socially.

A military Veteran qualifies for one or more benefits provided for in the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011 if he or she meets the criteria for the benefit applied for; and is listed on the national military veterans data base.

The Department of Human Settlements together with the Department of Military Veterans is working towards the provision of houses to Military Veterans in need of adequate shelter.

Military Veterans sacrificed their families, childhood and lives for the freedom and democracy we all enjoy today.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements