24 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Connects Residents of Zamdela Onto Digital Television Grid and Engage With Church Congregants, 26 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister of Communications to connect residents of Zamdela onto the digital television grid and engage with church congregants

Minister of Communications Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will connect households onto the digital grid in Zamdela, Free State on Sunday, the 26th of November 2017. These are households that have qualified for government's subsidised set-top-boxes, which facilitate the migration from analogue to digital television broadcasting services.

The Minister will make her first stop at the City of Love and Restoration church in Zamdela and engage with congregants government programmes and the role of church in society. Government acknowledge the role that the faith based organisations play towards building and enhancing social cohesion.

The Minister will make a second stop still in Zamdela at the households that will be connect into the digital television grid.

The Department of Communications is fast-tracking the installation of set-top-boxes in the Free State province, to ensure that qualifying-television viewing households that had registered and received these devices, would now enjoy the benefits that come with digital migration. There is an estimated 342 000 qualifying households in the Free State province.

Issued by: Department of Communications

South Africa

Shembe Church Leader Dies of 'Natural' Causes

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.