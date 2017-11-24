South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Connects Residents of Zamdela Onto Digital Television Grid and Engage With Church Congregants, 26 Nov

press release

Minister of Communications to connect residents of Zamdela onto the digital television grid and engage with church congregants

Minister of Communications Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will connect households onto the digital grid in Zamdela, Free State on Sunday, the 26th of November 2017. These are households that have qualified for government's subsidised set-top-boxes, which facilitate the migration from analogue to digital television broadcasting services.

The Minister will make her first stop at the City of Love and Restoration church in Zamdela and engage with congregants government programmes and the role of church in society. Government acknowledge the role that the faith based organisations play towards building and enhancing social cohesion.

The Minister will make a second stop still in Zamdela at the households that will be connect into the digital television grid.

The Department of Communications is fast-tracking the installation of set-top-boxes in the Free State province, to ensure that qualifying-television viewing households that had registered and received these devices, would now enjoy the benefits that come with digital migration. There is an estimated 342 000 qualifying households in the Free State province.

Issued by: Department of Communications