South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Briefs Media On Breaking Normalcy Around Gender Based Violence, 27 Nov

press release

On the 27 November 2017, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) led by its Chairperson Ms Lulama Nare will host a media briefing regarding issues of gender based violence in the Western Cape. The briefing seeks to break the normalcy around GBV.

Through the Commission's public education awareness campaigns and legal clinics, the Commission for Gender Commission has come to a realisation that society has normalized gender based violence. The Commission has in the Western Cape identified issues namely violence against Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgendered and Intersex people, rape, murder of young girls, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in the workplace as well as discrimination by churches based on sexual orientation. These issues are endemic in nature and therefore need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

It is therefore against this backdrop that the CGE is hosting this media briefing to highlight its work relating to gender based violence. The CGE will share the findings and recommendations and how it will go about in monitoring these issues as identified. The briefing will also be an opportune moment for the Commission to highlight its working relations with other like-minded organisations and the law enforcement agencies in addressing the scourge that seems to be going on unabated.

On this day whilst the CGE continues with campaign activities on ending violence against women and children, we therefore call all media houses to this briefing in an endeavour to help us disseminate the information to society at large.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality