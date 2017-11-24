24 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Briefs Media On Breaking Normalcy Around Gender Based Violence, 27 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On the 27 November 2017, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) led by its Chairperson Ms Lulama Nare will host a media briefing regarding issues of gender based violence in the Western Cape. The briefing seeks to break the normalcy around GBV.

Through the Commission's public education awareness campaigns and legal clinics, the Commission for Gender Commission has come to a realisation that society has normalized gender based violence. The Commission has in the Western Cape identified issues namely violence against Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgendered and Intersex people, rape, murder of young girls, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in the workplace as well as discrimination by churches based on sexual orientation. These issues are endemic in nature and therefore need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

It is therefore against this backdrop that the CGE is hosting this media briefing to highlight its work relating to gender based violence. The CGE will share the findings and recommendations and how it will go about in monitoring these issues as identified. The briefing will also be an opportune moment for the Commission to highlight its working relations with other like-minded organisations and the law enforcement agencies in addressing the scourge that seems to be going on unabated.

On this day whilst the CGE continues with campaign activities on ending violence against women and children, we therefore call all media houses to this briefing in an endeavour to help us disseminate the information to society at large.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality

South Africa

Shembe Church Leader Dies of 'Natural' Causes

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.