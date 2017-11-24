Angola: The Presidency On Agreements Signed Between South Africa and Angola During the State Visit

press release

President Jacob Zuma today, 24 November 2017, hosted President João Lourenço of the Republic of Angola on his first State Visit to South Africa.

The following agreements were signed between South Africa and Angola during the visit:

Memorandum of Understanding on the creation of a Presidential Bi-National Commission between the Government of Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of Angola signed by Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of Angola on Cooperation in the Field of Environment signed by Minister Edna Molewa and Minister Paula Cristina Francisco Coelho.

Implementation Guidelines for the visa waiver between the Government of Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of Angola for categories of citizens holding ordinary passports signed by Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister De Barros Viega Tavares.

Protocol between the Department of Police of the Republic of South Africa and the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Angola on Police Cooperation signed by Minister Fikile Mbalula and Minister De Barros Viega Tavares, and

Agreement between the Government of Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of Angola on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters signed by Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister de Sousa Mangueira.

Issued by: The Presidency