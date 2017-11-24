South Africa: 'You Are Disgusting' - Murder Accused to Man On Trial for Killing of Cape Town Toddler

Outstanding surveillance footage of where Courtney Pieters' body was found resulted in the pre-trial conference of murder accused Mortimer Saunders being postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Pieters, 3, was last seen alive on May 4, when she was playing in front of her family home in Elsies River.

Her little body was found in a shallow grave in Epping Industria on May 13.

Saunders sat quietly in the dock before proceedings, while other suspects waiting to make their appearance gave him dirty looks, with one murder accused calling him "disgusting".

His case was postponed to December 8 to also allow for further consultation.

A group of child activists, who had attended proceedings, gathered outside court.

One woman pointed at a group of advocates on the steps of the court, asking if they had "no shame to be representing people who do such things".

"Don't you have children?" the incensed woman screamed.

"Sluit die goed toe en gooi weg die sleutel [lock them up and throw away the key]."

