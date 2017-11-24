24 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'You Are Disgusting' - Murder Accused to Man On Trial for Killing of Cape Town Toddler

Tagged:

Related Topics

Outstanding surveillance footage of where Courtney Pieters' body was found resulted in the pre-trial conference of murder accused Mortimer Saunders being postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Pieters, 3, was last seen alive on May 4, when she was playing in front of her family home in Elsies River.

Her little body was found in a shallow grave in Epping Industria on May 13.

Saunders sat quietly in the dock before proceedings, while other suspects waiting to make their appearance gave him dirty looks, with one murder accused calling him "disgusting".

His case was postponed to December 8 to also allow for further consultation.

A group of child activists, who had attended proceedings, gathered outside court.

One woman pointed at a group of advocates on the steps of the court, asking if they had "no shame to be representing people who do such things".

"Don't you have children?" the incensed woman screamed.

"Sluit die goed toe en gooi weg die sleutel [lock them up and throw away the key]."

Source: News24

South Africa

Shembe Church Leader Dies of 'Natural' Causes

The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Inkosi Vela Shembe has died, his spokesperson said on Friday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.