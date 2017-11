Rabat — Rogatory prayers were performed this Friday morning at Morocco's mosques, in accordance with the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful.

Worshippers prayed the Almighty to spread His blessings and send rain, mercy and abundance upon the Kingdom.

The rogatory prayers (rain prayers) are made in accordance with the tradition of the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, Peace and prayer be upon Him, when rain is scarce.