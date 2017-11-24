24 November 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Nawec to Introduce Smart Metres to Customers

By Sheriff Janko

As part of their new measures in the electricity sector roadmap, the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) will soon start distributing smart metres to their 300 largest customers.

Managing Director Baba Fatajo made this disclosure on Thursday during the media briefing of the country's electricity sector roadmap, which outlines short, medium and long-term measures among others.

Other measures, he outlines includes deploying 13,000 prepayment metres to residential customers, replacing 5,000 streetlights with efficient LED bulbs and helping offices, hotels and households save money through energy efficiency and conservation measures.

Fatajo promised that NAWEC would improve on communication with the public by instituting weekly press briefings, saying the country's electricity machinery is old and cannot be fixed over night.

According to him, there is progress in stabilizing and modernising the system but called on all institution and individuals to play a role to save energy.

