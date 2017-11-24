24 November 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Central Bank to Replace Jammeh's Face On Currency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sanna Camara

The governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Bakary Jammeh, has said that the country will begin replacing currencies bearing former leader's face with ones called family notes.

"When you print millions, you will have to charge million to your profit and loss expense. We developed a strategy here at the bank [to replace those notes], as we also do not want to see Yahya Jammeh's face on the Dalasi. Yet it is very expensive to print fresh bank notes," Jammeh told reporters during a press briefing yesterday.

Redesigning an entire new currency can take Central Banks between nine and ten months. Hence Gambia's Central Bank said they first embarked on a projection of the stock of banknotes they have, in terms of how long it will last.

"Now when we did with our existing stock, we realised the stock we have can go for six months. But if you want to redesign again, that will last nine to ten months," he explained, maintaining that it is not an easy exercise to design and print new bank notes.

Before 2015, Gambia's currency bears what the Central Bank calls "family notes" - portraits of a typical Gambian man, woman, boy and girl.

"The currencies that he (Jammeh) has his face printed were introduced in 2015. So the 2014 notes that are still in circulation and did not carry Jammeh's head on them can be reprinted and delivered in February 2018," he said.

"That stock without Jammeh's head will be used throughout 2018, giving us time to redesign the entire Gambian currency. It is going to be redesigned with new security features, and it will be different from the kind of currency we have in The Gambia currently," he explained.

Jammeh said they are thinking of standard banknotes like that of South Africa or Ghana with features that are greater.

"That will be a total redesign and it will hit the books by end of the year 2018. The other notes without his (Jammeh's) head will be available by February 2018," he maintained.

How does the Central bank engage in phasing out Jammeh's faces from the currency, was the question our reporter asked Governor Jammeh, again.

"What we do is, any notes with his head that comes in at Central Bank does not go out again. So it is going to be a process, and they will all be eventually replaced with 'family notes'," he replied.

Gambia

President to Relocate to State House

Gambian President Adama Barrow will finally move to the State House in Banjul after being sworn in 11 months ago, Press… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.