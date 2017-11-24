Liberia: China Provides More Logistics to LNP

The People's Republic of China through its embassy near Monrovia, on Thursday provided logistical support to the Liberian National Police (LNP).

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yue termed the donation of logistic which included vehicles and motorcycles as a 'small token' of support to Liberia. Ambassador told the LNP, Communist Party of China 19th Congress meeting further solidifies China foreign policy of preserving world peace and promoting common development.

Amb. Yue explained that China will continue its support to other development by playing a key role in the South-South Cooperation. He said that with the help of UNMIL and the int'l community, peace and security has been realize in Liberia,.

Amb. Yue added "I'm please to see the interactive interactions between LNP and UNMIL FPU, adding that capacity building apart from the material donation will be provided. Capacity building is an important part of UN peacekeeping mission; we would like to see the momentum going on and continue efforts with int'l partners even in the post UNMIL time".

He assured the PRC commitment to helping Liberia and said that China was committed to do more in such area, and they have just signed the cooperation agreement with GOL to help Liberia to build a high standard riot police contingent.

China he explained, is a sincere friend of Liberia and Africa, not only a development partner, but a contributor to peace and security and in the future the task will be high.

However, he went on to say that a lot needs to be done between Liberia and China and hope all goes well with the future between the two countries.

For his part, Police Inspector Col. Gregory Coleman said 'this gesture goes very long way to the people of Liberia. This is not a small token for us, because it is timely, we cannot overstate the need of police visibility in this time".

He assured Ambassador Yue that the materials will be use for the purpose so intended and call on the People's Republic of China to continue with its help to Liberia. He stated also that the LNP can assure that the lives of people and properties will be protected.

Justice Minister Frederick Cherue Who proxies for the president lauded China for the support, adding that China has always been there for Liberia, especially when looking at the legislature, the ministerial complex and you will know that China is a great friend.

"You have now facilitated more police officers to do their job effectively; this is not a small token and we forever grateful to the Chinese government. We will do our work to keep and maintain the peace" Cllr. Cherue stressed.