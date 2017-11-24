Liberia: Israel Arkinsayan Joins CDC

Israel Arkinsayan, a former chairman of the Liberty Party on Wednesday joined the Congress for Democratic Change CDC, now the Coalition for Democratic Change which was established through a tripartite arrangement ahead of the October 10 2017 elections.

The Coalition for Democratic Change is made up of three political parties including the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP) and the Congress for Democratic Change.

Mr. Arkinsayan was accompanied by members of the CDC youth league into the conference hall where other officials of the tripartite council of the coalition were to made his membership to the party and partisan known.

He started by saying "Few day I tendered my resignation to the Liberty Party and today I have filled the membership form of the CDC. I came with no precondition, but I do come with the ability and leadership to ensure that the masses mandate is not aborted".

"The mandate of the people that the CDC standard bearer has carried for so long, where we see the light at the end of the tunnel, it's only by hard work, dedication, honesty and commitment that we shall reach at the end of the tunnel" He stressed.

He told members of the party about his readiness to join them in campaign activities across the country to ensure that the coalition is victorious in the impending run-off elections.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the CDC Nathaniel McGill termed the membership of Israel as an honor and went on to say that he (Arkinsayan) has supported the cause of the opposition. Chairman McGill informed new member Arkinsayan that the CDC has no boundary, but instead a party for everyone irrespective of their career path.

Chairman McGill also furthered that the CDC hands are open to everyone, because it was about time to support the opposition who have the mandate of the masses.

Performing the rituals of acceptance into the party as member, Ambassador Weah also welcomes Mr. Arkinsayan to the tripartite council and said his application has been accepted, adding that executives of the party are proud to have him.

Ambassador Weah disclosed that Mr. Arkinsayan was tired of being on the losing side, during a conversation they earlier had. He said Mr. Arkinsayan was on the winning side and expressed believes that Arkinsayan was a wise man.

Ambassador Weah also dressed Mr. Arkinsayan and capped him, while also taking him on a tour to the partisan tree in the headquarters of the party to officially accept him.