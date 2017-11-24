The Egyptian presidency on Friday 24/11/2017 declared a three-day mourning across the nation following the terrorist attack outside a mosque in the North Sinai city of Arish.

Acting Premier and Housing Minister Mostafa Madboly is in contact with all bodies concerned to follow up the repercussions of the terrorist attack.

Earlier in the day, a security source told MENA that a bomb went off near a mosque at Al Rawda district in Arish, leaving many people dead and injured.

French Ambassador to Egypt Stéphane Romatet on Friday 24/11/2017 condemned the terrorist attack outside a mosque in the town of Baer Al Abd of Arish city in North Sinai.

On his Twitter page, Romatet described the attack as brutal and shameful. Also, he asserted that France stands by Egypt.

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Egypt Ambassador Ivan Surkos condemned the terrorist attack.

"Media bringing news on attack against mosque during today's Friday prayers in Rawda, Northern Sinai, reporting many injured," Surkos tweeted.

"I condemn this barbaric terrorist act against innocent civilians.

#EU stands side by side with #Egypt in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry slammed the terrorist attack.

In a statement, the ministry offered condolences to the Egyptian leadership and people over the victims of the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It also stressed Bahrain's solidarity with Egypt in the fight against terrorism.

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayeb denounced the terrorist attack, which left dozens dead and others wounded. He stressed in a press statement the importance of working to eliminate terrorists.

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam condemned the terrorist attack.

In a statement, Allam said such terrorist attacks aim at fomenting sedition everywhere, even at mosques, stressing that perpetrators of this terrorist act have no mercy or humanity. He also urged the Egyptian people to stand united in the face of cowardly terrorism and to support the army and police in their fight against terrorist groups.

Spokesman for the British Government for Middle East and North Africa Edwin Samuel condemned Arish terrorist attack. He described the attack on his official Twitter account, as cowardly and horrible, which targeted innocent worshipers.

Samuel said a holy place was tarnished by criminals' blind barbarity that does not differentiate between anyone.

In addition, he underlined that all are against violence and terrorism regardless of where they occur.

British Ambassador to Egypt John Casson deplored the terrorist attack that targeted innocent worshipers.

"These attacks on people praying in mosques & churches only strengthen our determination to stand together, & defeat terrorism & hate," Casson wrote on his Twitter.

"I am disgusted by the evil attack that killed & injured so many Egyptians in Sinai today. On behalf of the UK my deep condolences to all involved," he said.

British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) denounced the terrorist attack that targeted Al Rawda mosque in Baer Al Abd area in the city of Arish.

British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson described the attack as an act of barbarism, according to Sky News.

Oman has strongly condemned the terror attack.

In a statement, the Omani Foreign Ministry expressed its solidarity with Egypt against terrorism, and called on the international community to exert more efforts in fighting terror.

The statement also offered its condolences to the Egyptian government and the victims' families.

Jordanian King Abdullah II condemned as heinous terrorist act the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai that left scores of innocent people dead or injured, Petra news agency reported.

In a cable to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, King Abdullah said Jordan stands alongside Egypt to combat terrorism which threatens everyone. He expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to Egypt's president and the families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Egypt's State Council under Counselor Ahmed Abul Azm has mourned the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Arish city of North Sinai.

In a statement, the council voiced its strong condemnation of the heinous attack.

The parliament condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in the city of Arish, North Sinai.

The parliament described in a statement the incident as a despicable attack carried out by a rogue gang seeking to corrupt the land.

The statement expressed the parliament's sadness and sorrow over the death of innocent worshipers.

In addition, the parliament commended the role of the political leadership and the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and police to protect the country from terrorism.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in the North Sinai city of Arish.

In a press statement, Spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Ahmed Mahjoub asserted that the ministry stands by the Egyptian government and people.

Also, he offered his condolences to the victims' families and wished speedy recovery for the wounded, the statement added.

Moreover, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has renewed its call for eradicating terrorism and combating the extremist thought.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Arish city, North Sinai.

In a tweet, Macron offered condolences to the Egyptian people over victims of the terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack on worshipers attending Friday prayers at a mosque in Arish was an unconscionable act of cowardice and hate, the US Embassy in Cairo said.

In a statement, the embassy extends heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"As Egypt battles the scourge of terrorism, the United States stands committed to the safety and security of Egypt and its people," the statement read.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in the North Sinai city of Arish, killing and injuring a large number of worshipers.

"Appalled by the sickening attack on a mosque in North Sinai. Condolences with all those in #Egypt affected by this evil and cowardly act," May wrote on her Twitter feed.