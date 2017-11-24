Egypt: Kuwait Slams Arish Terror Attack

Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah sent a cable of condolence to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, over victims of the terror attack that targeted a mosque in Arish city, North Sinai, earlier on Friday 24/11/2017.

The Kuawiti emir said that Kuwait strongly condemns the terrorist attack, which runs counter to Islam, voicing his country's support with the Egyptian leadership and people.

He also stressed that Kuwait stands with Egypt in all the measures taken by Egypt to maintain its stability and security, wishing speed recovery for the injured.