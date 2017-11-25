Zimbabwe: Police Resurface, Try to Stop NGOs Meeting in Harare

AS Zimbabweans were witnessing the inauguration of new president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday, Harare police attempted to disrupt a meeting of civic society organisations.

Dubbed the National Peoples Convention the event was convened at the Harare International Conference Centre by a group of NGOs, churches and labour organisations under the banner of the Peoples Will Coalition.

One of the organizers, Fambai Ngirande, said police arrived towards lunch and asked them to disperse, saying the event had not been sanctioned in terms of POSA, one of the pieces of legislations that made former president Robert Mugabe unpopular with citizens.

"Some police officers came here and they summoned us but we ignored them thinking they were just trying to pull our leg, but then we realized they were serious. We hear they are waiting for us outside so we have contacted our legal team to deal with the matter," he said.

Ngirande said they were continuing with their programme and would face the police once their legal team arrived at the venue.

"We have told the hotel that as long as it is not in writing we are not going to stop our proceedings," he said.

The meeting, however, continued after lunch with the various clusters going into different groups outside the main conference room before reconvening in the main auditorium without incident.

Many Zimbabweans celebrated the end to Robert Mugabe's 37 years of iron-fisted rule with the hope that it would end almost four decades of an autocratic rule and herald a new era.

Since the coup staged by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Zimbabweans have relished the absence of police officers on the roads. ZRP has, more than twice, been found to be one of the most corrupt police forces in the region.