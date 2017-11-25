24 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Small Businesses Keep Kenya's Economy Afloat

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Nairobi News
Matatus parked on Tom Mboya Street in the city centre.
By Maryanne Gicobi

Small businesses helped buoy the Kenyan economy in the face of drought and prolonged political uncertainty, the central bank said Friday.

The economy, said Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge, showed "extraordinary resilience" supported by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Dr Njoroge said the MSMEs in wholesale and retail, transport and storage and the real estate sectors helped cushion the economy, adding that they accounted for 18 per cent of the annual economic output.

He projected the economy to expand by 5.1 per cent this year, scaling down from an initial forecast of 5.7 per cent. He said he expected the growth at a faster pace in 2018.

"How is the country growing at a relatively strong respectable pace even as we have certain headwinds coming our way? The answer is micro, small and medium enterprises. They are the backbone of the recovery and resilience we have seen in 2017," said Dr Njoroge during a press briefing in Nairobi.

