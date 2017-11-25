25 November 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Egypt: Mosque Bombing Kills More Than 200 Worshippers

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Egypt Mosque Attack - What We Know So Far

Egyptian air strikes have targeted vehicles and weapons stashes reportedly linked to the attackers. Suspected militants had targeted a mosque in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 235 people.

Egypt's air force on Friday bombed "terrorist" locations in the northern mountaneous area around Bir al-Abed in response to the deadliest terror attack in the country's history.

Earlier in the day on Friday, militants set off bombs and opened fire on worshippers at a mosque in Egypt's restive northern Sinai, killing at least 235 people and injuring some 109 others, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Spokesperson for the Egyptian air force Tamer-el Refai said that air force planes sent to Bir al-Abed had "destroyed several vehicles used in the attack" as well as targeted hideouts where weapons and ammunition were stockpiled.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi had promised that the attack would "not go unpunished."  He convened an emergency security meeting soon after the terrorist assault.

More on This

The Egyptian government also declared three days of mourning in the wake of the attack, as international condemnation and condolences poured in.

US President Donald Trump described the violence as a "horrible and cowardly terrorist attack" and called for the world to take tougher military measures against extremism.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also announced that the Eifel Tower would go dark at midnight to honor the victims of the deadly assault. The city's landmark tower has turned off its lights in solidarity with other cities that have been struck by terror, such as Barcelona, Spain and Mogadishu, Somalia.

The United Nations also condemned the attack in "the strongest terms" and expressed its condolences for the victims' families and the people of Egypt.

Egypt also received messages of solidarity and condolence from Israel, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the Vatican.

Violence at prayer time

Authorities said that shortly after the noon prayer time, men in four off-road vehicles surrounded the Al Rawdah mosque, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the provincial capital, Arish city, before planting explosives.

After the explosives went off, the attackers opened fire at those who fled. Media reports described at least 20 masked gunmen using automatic rifles in the assault.

The victims included civilians and military conscripts.

The mosque is largely attended by Sufis, a mystical branch of Sunni Islam. Islamic extremists consider Sufis as heretics.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it bore all the signs of the "Islamic State" (IS).

Egyptian security forces are fighting an insurgency by an IS-affiliated group in Sinai, with militants having killed hundreds of police and soldiers over the past three years as fighting there intensified.

Militants have also previously targeted Sufis and Coptic Christians, as well as civilians accused of cooperating with government forces.

cmb/rt (dpa, AFP, AP)

More on This

Many Killed in Sinai Mosque Attack

The Egyptian presidency on Friday 24/11/2017 declared a three-day mourning across the nation following the terrorist… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.