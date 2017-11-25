Nigeria: PDP Invites Atiku, Rules Out Automatic Ticket for Him

Photo: This Day

Atiku Abubakar - a Nigerian politician, businessman and philanthropist, who served as the second elected Vice-President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, on the platform of the People's Democratic Party, with President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to return to its fold, following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party, however, ruled out automatic presidential ticket to the former vice president or any other aspirants, but assured them that a level playing ground has been put in place to allow every member realise his or her ambition.The PDP at a press conference addressed by its spokesman, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, in Abuja, also raised the alarm about alleged plot by some of its members to organise a parallel national convention on December 9.

The party praised Atiku for realising his mistakes in defecting to the APC in the first instance, based on empty promises, adding: "Atiku, who was one of the founding fathers, contested and won elections as governor of Adamawa State on the platform of the PDP.

"However and unfortunately, in 2013, he was deceived into believing that there was a platform that would correct all the ills in the PDP and that it could create an Eldorado in Nigeria."I believe they were deceived, people like Atiku, because we had challenges in our party at that point in time, they went and joined the new party called the APC, which every Nigerian has now seen is a fallacy."

Declaring that the PDP remains open to Atiku to join, Adeyeye said: "It is human to make mistakes because we are not infallible. We have no knowledge of what will happen in the future. Human beings can always be deceived. But in John 8: 32, the Bible says 'And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.'

"I believe Atiku has come to know the truth, like he said in the statement that he has now known the truth, that the APC is not what they call themselves, that APC is not a better platform."The PDP said it believes Atiku has seen the truth and the truth has now set him free, adding: "Being a founding father and because we have an umbrella that is big enough to accommodate everybody, he could simply return.

"PDP is a democratic party. PDP is a free party and was conceived for all Nigerians and is free from all religious, ethnicity and geographical divisions.

"It has capacity to accommodate everybody. Our doors are open for him to come back to his home without any precondition. He is free to come back, like every other Nigerian, and we want to appeal to those who have not seen the truth and we are praying that they will soon see the truth, so that the truth will set them free. And as soon as they are free, let them come back," the party stated.

On the alleged plot by some elements in the party to convene a parallel convention, Adeyeye said:"The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) has uncovered plans by some unscrupulous members of our party to hold a parallel national convention in December 9.

"This is totally uncalled for and a complete act of sabotage. Those making such plans cannot be said to be honest members of our party. They are not patriotic, but just out to destroy our party."

According to Adeyeye, the plan was unnecessary, as the NCC has been working very hard to carry all members and supporters along in all the preparations for the convention."One of the steps taken by the leadership is to make available and in good time, the comprehensive names of all the delegates to all the aspirants before the convention.

"We, therefore, see no reason for any honest member to want to disrupt our programmes, except they are of course working for the ruling APC."

He also accused the APC of planning to destabilise the convention, adding: "Apart from the internal fighting within the APC, one of the reasons why the party postponed its national convention to next year was to enable it to monitor closely our convention, with a view to destabilising our party ahead of the 2019 general elections. "The planned parallel convention is one of those ideas of the APC to create division amongst members of our party."