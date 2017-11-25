25 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Students Attack Soldier On Duty in Isiolo

By Vivian Jebet

Three student from Isiolo Barracks Secondary School are in police custody after they allegedly attacked a soldier.

Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya said the students, aged between 18 and 20, physically assaulted the soldier as she was manning the 78 battalion tank main gate.

The Form Four students were passing through the gate from their school after doing their national examinations when they assaulted the officer and caused disturbance.

"They attacked the senior private officer and attempted to snatch her firearm," Mr Natembeya said.

The students, who are currently booked at the Isiolo Police Station, are accused of hurling insults at the soldier claiming she was among officers who arrested their colleague on Thursday after he was found cheating in a KCSE exam room.

They will be arraigned in an Isiolo Court on Monday.

