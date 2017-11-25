Kenya: You Should've Detained Me At JKIA - Raila to Police

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Friday said the police should have arrested and detained him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when he returned from the US last week instead of killing innocent Kenyans.

Mr Odinga, who spoke during a fundraiser for the funeral expense of the victims of police brutality in Nairobi said the police should have dealt with him even as he scoffed at the planned swearing-in ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

MEMORIAL

He said it is wrong for the Jubilee administration to hold such celebrations at a time when the country is mourning the brutal murder of innocent Kenyans.

Mr Odinga announced that the opposition will hold a major memorial service at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi, Nairobi on Tuesday to pray with the families of those killed by police.

"It will be crazy for any government to arrange for any ceremony when the country is mourning.

"On Tuesday it will not be a rally but a major memorial service to pray with the families to ensure that their loved ones get a descent send off," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga donated Sh1 million.

Many people are reported to have been felled by police bullets on different incidents within the city though officials have denied the claims saying many of the dead were victims of as a result of mob justice.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said he has invited the International Human Rights Commission and the International Criminal Court to conduct investigations on police brutality.

"This matter will not end here. These deaths are extrajudicial killings by the police against the people because of their political affiliation. The Jubilee leadership has not given a word of apology," Mr Orengo said as he aimed a swipe at foreign envoys in the country for turning a blind eye "as Kenyans cry for justice."

He also warned President Kenyatta that he will take full responsibility for the police brutality "unless you don't understand the meaning of the oath of office you took."

"We will not tire until victory is won for the people and by the people of Kenya. Those who died have paid the ultimate price for the liberation of this country from poor leadership," he said.

BRUTAL FORCE

Nasa co-principal Mr Musalia Mudavadi blamed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett for doing little over a brutal force.

"When the Inspector General speaks of mob justice, what action does he take because the killings were meted by the police against Kenyans? Everyone who watched TV saw the police hurling stones at motorists, shooting and lobbying teargas canisters at unarmed and peaceful Kenyans instead of enforcing the law," Mr Mudavadi said.

According to Nasa, 18 people were killed on Friday as police engaged Nasa supporters who were welcoming Mr Odinga from a tour of the US as they tried to block them from accessing the city centre.

The others were killed in Mathare and Lucky Summer estates in Nairobi on Sunday as Nasa supporters protested the brutal murder of residents by unknown assailants.

Mr Odinga, who was also accompanied by former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama and over 40 MPs affiliated MPs among them Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Gladys Wanga (Homabay), Ayub Savula (Lugari), Mr Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Ms Esther Passaris (Nairobi) among others, noted that the brutality of police on unarmed civilians will not go in vain.

"Those killed are like Martin Luther King Junior, who said on top of a mountain, that we have seen the promised land. There is hope and determination to bring to an end this life of brutality, corruption deceit... ... perpetrated by jubilee," he said.

Dagoretti North MP Mr Simba Arati urged Nasa supporters to soldier on saying that nothing comes easy.

"We won't allow people to die. They (police) are prepared to kill but we will bring the jubilee administration down to its knees," Mr Arati said.