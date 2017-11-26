Somalia: Al Shabaab Use Glossy Leaflets, Memory Cards to Lure Youths

Circulation of propaganda leaflets is one of the new techniques being used by al Shabaab to recruit youths into their cells, the Lamu security department has said.

The leaflets attractively advertise the mission of al Shabaab while at the same time poisoning the minds of the citizens by asking them to stop cooperating with the government.

Speaking in his office on Friday, Boni Enclave campaign director Joseph Kanyiri urged parents to closely monitor their children so they don't fall into the al Shabaab trap. He urged parents to be particularly vigilant during the holidays.

Kanyiri said al Shabaab recruiters have been issuing free memory cards loaded with propaganda videos and information meant to persuade potential recruitees into believing the militia group is pursuing a just cause.