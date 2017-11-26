25 November 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: NUSW Condemns Persistent Moroccan Violations of Human Rights Against Saharawi Women

Shaheed El-Hafed — The National Union of Saharawi Women (NUSW) condemned on Friday the continuous and serious violations of human rights committed by the Moroccan regime against the Sahrawi women in the occupied cities of Western Sahara.

In a statement published on the eve of the celebrations of the International Day against Violence against Women, NUSW condemned the crimes, the physical and moral violence practiced by the Moroccan authorities and their repressive apparatuses against Sahrawi women in the Occupied Zones and the South of Morocco.

It expressed its unconditional solidarity with women victims of oppression, abuse and deprivation throughout the world, appealing to all international human rights organizations for putting an end to the sufferings of the Saharawi women.

The statement called for eradication of all forms of violence that threaten the integrity and security of family. (SPS)

