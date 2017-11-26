25 November 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: New Zimbabwean President Reiterates Support to Just Struggle of Saharawi People

Harare — The new Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has reiterated the firm and principled support of his country to the Sahrawi and Palestinian issues, in a speech delivered in Harare after his investiture.

Mr. Mnangagwa said that he would serve his country as the president of all citizens, regardless of color, creed, religion, tribe or political affiliation.

He stressed the importance to move the country forward, calling on everyone to commit to work for the benefit of the country.

He praised the work and legacy of the "father of the nation" the former president (Mugabe), "Allow me to pay tribute to one of the founding fathers of our nation, comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe. Let us accept and acknowledge his immense contribution to the construction of our nation," he added in his speech on Friday. (SPS)

Western Sahara

