25 November 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: President of Republic Inaugurates Shop for Package and Distribution of Hygiene Materials

Shaheed El-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, on Saturday inaugurated a shop for package and distribution of hygiene materials for the Saharawi refugees, under the name of "Gdeim Izik," during his presence to celebrate the Sahrawi National Day for Equipment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Equipment, Sid-Ahmed Batal, Governor of the Wilaya of Shaheed El-Hafed, Salma Monak, members of Government, National Secretariat and National Council, and organizations working in the humanitarian field in the refugee camps.

The project is funded by UNHCR and managed by the Triangle Organization.

The President of the Republic also inaugurated a farm belonging to the Ministry of Equipment. (SPS)

Western Sahara

