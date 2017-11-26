South Africa: ANCWL Lauds Zuma for Meeting Presidential Hopefuls

The ANC Women's League have applauded President Jacob Zuma for hosting a dinner meeting with the party's presidential hopefuls.

Zuma this week met with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, party chairperson Baleka Mbete, NEC members Lindiwe Sisulu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Jeff Radebe, and former ANC treasurer general Mathews Phosa, all who were vying to be elected the next leader of the party at its elective conference in December.

"The gesture by President Jacob Zuma to host all the candidates for dinner and discuss the importance of promoting unity and protect the integrity of the ANC in the preparations for, during and after the 54th National conference displays his love, dedication and commitment to the ANC," ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said.

She said that for the majority of South Africans, the ANC remained the only hope to eradicate inequality, unemployment and poverty. "[The] ANC must remain united beyond the 54th National Conference and it is the responsibility of its supporters and members to defend the unity and integrity of the organisation and its principles, and combat any tendency towards disruption and factionalism." In a video released after the meeting, Zuma confirms that he is stepping down as ANC president, dispelling earlier media reports that he might be considering a third term. PICS: 'Outgoing president' Zuma meets with all 7 ANC presidential hopefuls He referred to himself as "outgoing president".

Zuma said he asked for a dinner with the seven presidential hopefuls because he was "concerned" about the upcoming conference, following intense campaigning and scenes at previous conferences.

Some of the ANC's provincial elective conferences have turned violent.

"I was worried about the conference - which is being looked at seriously not just by ANC, but also by the world. The ANC is one of the big organisations in the world, whatever it does people look at it," Zuma said.

In a Facebook post, presidential aide Lakela Kaunda posted pictures of the presidential hopefuls laughing with each other and shaking hands during the dinner. The ANC is holding its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg.

It has seen the highest number of leaders contesting for the top post to replace Zuma.

The conference comes at a time when the party is also plagued by deep divisions.

Source: News24