FORMER Finance minister Ignatius Chombo, requested that his case be heard in-camera Saturday as he appeared before a Harare court.

He is charged with breaching the Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal abuse of office and fraud.

The minister was picked up last week during the military coup which toppled former president Robert Mugabe from power.

Through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo said he could only testify in-camera because he evidence included classified information.

"His evidence is very, very sensitive and cannot be told in public and we apply that members of the public be excused," said Madhuku.

Magistrate Elisha Singano is presiding over the case while the State is represented by Tapiwa Kasema, Edmore Nyazamba, Francesca Mukumbiri, Oscar Madhume and George Manokore.

Chombo is charged with prejudicing the state of $3,2 million when he was still the Local Government minister.