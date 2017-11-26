25 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Banker Found Murdered in Cold Blood At Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Benson Momany/Nation Media Group
A police officer displays a knife found at a murder scene in the past. A banker was murdered in her house in Nakuru.
By Francis Mureithi

A woman in her late 20s who works at a bank in Nakuru town was on Friday found murdered in her house at Racecourse estate.

Nakuru County police commander Hassan Barua said a suspect who is believed to be her boyfriend has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

"We have one suspect in custody and initial investigations indicate the murder is related to a love affair gone sour," said Mr Barua.

Mr Barua said the body had multiple stabs and her mouth was stuffed with polythene bags fuelling speculation that she had been murdered.

TEXT MESSAGE

He said that for the past one week, the victim had not reported on duty with unknown people sending text messages to her bosses, claiming that she had been admitted to a local private hospital.

However, when her colleagues looked for her, they did not find her.

Mr Barua said that her colleagues decided to go to her house in Racecourse and when they entered the compound they found some household items scattered outside while her door was closed.

They reported the matter to police who broke the door and found her lying in a pool of blood on the floor of one of her rooms," said Mr Barua.

He said police have launched investigations to establish the cause and the motive of the murder.

Her body was taken to Nakuru War Memorial Hospital mortuary.

Kenya

Kipkorir, Kibitok and Ayabei Win Stanchart Marathon

Brimin Kipkorir has won the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, beating Shadrack Kiptoo and Joshua Kipkorir. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.