25 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Cypriot President Stresses Solidarity With Egypt in Fighting Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades where he offered condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack that hit a mosque in North Sinai.

During the phone conversation, Anastasiades stressed his country's solidarity with Egypt and the Egyptian people in this tragedy, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi in statements on Saturday 25/11/2017.

The Cypriot president pointed out to the important role played by Egypt in combating terrorism which threatens the region and the whole world.

Sisi expressed appreciation for Anastasiades, stressing the depth of ties binding Egypt and Cyprus, Radi reiterated. He further hailed the efforts of both countries to spread peace and maintain stability in the Middle East region.

Egypt

Mosque Bombing Kills More Than 200 Worshippers

Egyptian air strikes have targeted vehicles and weapons stashes reportedly linked to the attackers. Suspected militants… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.