Egypt: Cypriot President Stresses Solidarity With Egypt in Fighting Terrorism

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades where he offered condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack that hit a mosque in North Sinai.

During the phone conversation, Anastasiades stressed his country's solidarity with Egypt and the Egyptian people in this tragedy, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi in statements on Saturday 25/11/2017.

The Cypriot president pointed out to the important role played by Egypt in combating terrorism which threatens the region and the whole world.

Sisi expressed appreciation for Anastasiades, stressing the depth of ties binding Egypt and Cyprus, Radi reiterated. He further hailed the efforts of both countries to spread peace and maintain stability in the Middle East region.