ZANU PF national youth chief Kudzai Chipanga narrated Saturday the ordeal he allegedly suffered at the hands of kidnappers who abducted him ten days ago.

Appearing before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande, Chipanga said he was tortured and placed in solitary confinement while being handcuffed and blindfolded

He was contesting his placement on remand on charges of publishing falsehoods and undermining Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constentino Chiwenga.

The charges arise from the press statement he called in Harare on November 14 as part of events that led to the military coup which toppled former President Robert Mugabe.

Led by his attorney, Lovemore Madhuku, Chipanga contested remand arguing that he was detained for longer than permitted under the country's laws.

"I was arrested on November 15 after I went to Borrowdale Police Station seeking refuge. I had given a press statement from which the charge I'm facing emanated," he said.

"Around 6pm on the day I held a press conference, I was called by an assistant inspector with the Police Protection Unit (PPU) who asked for my residential address indicating they had intelligence information that I was going to be attacked by unknown assailants the same evening."

Chipanga told court that the officer asked him to come over to ZRP Morris Depot where he was allocated a police constable to inspect his home and protect him. He told court that he had four private security guards at the property.

"I came back home with the officer and, around 2am, I received a phone call from local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere asking if I was safe," he continued.

"He, Kasukuwere informed me that his home had been attacked by unknown people who fired guns. He also indicated that finance minister Ignatius Chombo's residence was also attacked adding that he was certain Chombo was picked up."

According to Chipanga, Kasukuwere told him that he was headed for former President Robert Mugabe's home to seek refuge.

Court heard that Chipanda sought advice from the PPU and was told to run away or seek refuge at Borrowdale Police Station which is close to his Harare home.

The youth leader said he took his wife and went to Borrowdale police station where they were kept for about two hours before assailants he believes to be police officers pounced on them and started assaulting them before they were handcuffed, blindfolded and bundled into a vehicle.

He said he was taken to an unknown place where his ordeal involved being insulted and being denied food until this Thursday when his attackers took him back to his home.

"I was under arrest for all those days and I was constantly told that I was under arrest for insulting the army general. Paper work only started two days ago when the assailants handed me to other police officers at my place of residence," he said.

Chipanga appeared on state owned television ZBC two days after he was allegedly abducted publicly apologising to ZDF chief General Chiwenga.

This followed high political drama which saw the army taking over power, putting Mugabe under house arrest and hunting down "criminal" elements around the veteran leader who were said to be responsible for social and economic strife in the country.

Chipanga was believed to be among those targeted along with Chombo and other cabinet ministers loyal to Mugabe and backing the G40 Zanu PF faction led by the fallen leader's wife Grace.