Kenya: Kipkorir, Kibitok and Ayabei Win Stanchart Marathon

Brimin Kipkorir has won the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, beating Shadrack Kiptoo and Joshua Kipkorir.

Brimin braved a chilly rainy morning and a fall to win the 42 kilometre race in a record time of 2:12:39; in second place was Kiptoo (2:12:56) followed by Kipkorir (2:13:37).

Other winners were newcomer Felix Kibitok and Prague Marathon champion Valarie Ayabei who won the half marathon.

Kibitok broke away at the 18km mark to win men's race in 1 hour, 03 minutes and 26 seconds to defeat Ezekiel Mutai from Kaptagat, who grabbed the second place in 1:03:38 followed by Patrick Kipkorir (1:03:39), Kibitok's training mate.

Bernard Korir and Gilbert Kipkorch wrapped up the top five vanguard in 1:03:59 and 1:04:10 respectively.

Ayabei, who won last year's Valencia Marathon and finished third in this year's Berlin Marathon, clocked 1:11:05 to trounce second-placed Margaret Wangari (1:13:29) and Alicent Ruto, who came in third in 1:14:22.