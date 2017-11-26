Zimbabwe: Female 'Serial Killer' Seeks Bail

A 20-year-old Harare woman, who is accused of being part of a gang that allegedly went on a murder and robbery spree, has approached the High Court seeking bail.

Nelia Mushonga from Maseko area in Epworth, is said to have been part of a gang that went on a rampage, robbing, assaulting and killing innocent people in and around the capital.

Prosecutors said Mushonga's accomplices were Nelson Nyarambi (33), Bothwell Zigomo (31), Raymond Nyajina (21), Sebastian Mademo (27) and Talent Gwada (24), who are all Epworth residents but currently held at Chikurubi Prison awaiting trial.

Mushonga and her accomplices allegedly murdered their first victim in January this year and later killed two others before attempting to murder seven others in May this year.

They were apprehended by officers from the homicide department on May 26.

According to the state papers, Mushonga and her colleagues are alleged to have employed excessive force as their main form of subduing their victims before robbing them of their valuables.

Some victims were from Tynwald, Kuwadzana, Ruwa and Hatcliff.

Prosecutors alleged that in most of the robberies, the suspects would blindfold their victims with torn pieces of cloth after which they would attack them with bricks and iron bars.

In one of the incidences, the gang is said to have hired a taxi to Tynwald and while on their way they strangled the driver, assaulted and dumped him in the middle of the road before disappearing with the car, which they later stripped in Epworth.

However, Mushonga denied the charges, saying there was nothing linking her to the crimes. She said it was her husband who was part of the gang.