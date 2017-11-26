Morocco: HM the King Arrives in Abidjan for Working and Friendly Visit to Côte d'Ivoire

Abidjan — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, arrived Sunday in Abidjan for a working and friendly visit to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, during which the sovereign will also take part in the 5th African Union-European Union Summit, to be held on November 29-30 in Côte d'Ivoire's economic capital. (More to come)

