Kenya: Explosive Thrown At Mandera Catholic Church Misses Its Target

An explosive thrown from moving car hit the perimeter wall of a church, causing a security scare in Mandera Town.

The device, according to an eyewitness, exploded immediately the speeding Toyota Probox turned at a corner.

TARGET

"I was sitting outside my business premises when a Probox drove past, followed by a heavy explosion. That explosive was thrown from that car because I had just dumped some dirt there and there was nothing," she said.

A police source said bomb experts from the Kenya Defence Forces and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit indicated that the device hit the 10-foot high wall and bounced off before exploding.

The officer said they suspect the target of the explosion was the residential houses inside St Michaels Catholic Church in Mandera Town.

EXPLOSION

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia confirmed the 4.30pm incident, stating that he was yet to be properly briefed.

"I am made to understand that there has been an explosion at a dumpsite in town but I am yet to get details on the incident," he said.

The security source said the team at the scene concluded that the device was either dropped from a moving vehicle or by someone not long before it exploded.

"This is an open area and garbage from the nearest business premises is dumped here every minute, meaning someone could have seen the device [if it was there during] the day," he argued.

Inside the church compound, several houses accommodate at least 10 people and some of the houses are nearer the parameter wall.