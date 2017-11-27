Rwanda: Under-13 National League Launched

On Sunday, Ijabo Ryawe Rwanda Association launched the U-13 national league at Huye Stadium. The competition is divided into five leagues in all provinces and city of Kigali. According to the president of Ijabo Ryawe Sheikh Hamdan Habimana, the tournament will involve all youth teams around the country and will cover sectors, districts, provinces before concluding at the national level.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday at Huye Stadium. After the provinces, the tournament will be held at the national level whereby the coaches will be selecting young players who can play for U13, U15 and U17 national teams in the near future.

"We need to engage many young players in this league and also to have as many youth competitions as possible, which would provide a large pool of talented players in the future," Habimana said.

The U-13 league will attract players who were born after January 2004. The championship will be played for five months across the country. The U-13 league will feed the U-15 and U-17 teams, according to Sheikh Habimana.