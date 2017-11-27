27 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Under-13 National League Launched

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

On Sunday, Ijabo Ryawe Rwanda Association launched the U-13 national league at Huye Stadium. The competition is divided into five leagues in all provinces and city of Kigali. According to the president of Ijabo Ryawe Sheikh Hamdan Habimana, the tournament will involve all youth teams around the country and will cover sectors, districts, provinces before concluding at the national level.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday at Huye Stadium. After the provinces, the tournament will be held at the national level whereby the coaches will be selecting young players who can play for U13, U15 and U17 national teams in the near future.

"We need to engage many young players in this league and also to have as many youth competitions as possible, which would provide a large pool of talented players in the future," Habimana said.

The U-13 league will attract players who were born after January 2004. The championship will be played for five months across the country. The U-13 league will feed the U-15 and U-17 teams, according to Sheikh Habimana.

Rwanda

APR Runners Dominate 'Run Blue' Marathon

APR RUNNERS Salome Nyirarukundo and Noel Hitimana won the Run Blue Half Marathon race held on Sunday at Amahoro National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.