26 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Cuts Zanu-PF Congress Budget By $7m

Emmerson Mnangagwa
By Manicaland Correspondent

President Emerson Mnangagwa has cut the budget for the forthcoming Zanu PF congress scheduled for Harare next week from $8 million to $1 million, an official has said.

Addressing a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at Mutare Polytechnic College, provincial chairperson Mike Madiro said the congress budget was reduced to $1million from $8 million.

He said out of 16 000 delegates who were supposed to attend, only 6 000 will now be eligible to attend the now one day congress. The congress was scheduled to run for three days.

"Each district across the country will now send one representative to the congress and the congress will run for one day only," said Madiro.

He said the number of delegates was trimmed after it was realized that more delegates were invited to prop up Grace Mugabe to the position of Vice President after the dismissal of Emerson Mnangagwa as deputy President by then President Robert Mugabe.

"Grace Mugabe wanted to manipulate the electoral process by bringing in more delegates. She wanted to use the delegates to be elevated to the position of Vice President," said Madiro.

He said this time around the congress will now only endorse President Mnangangwa as party's president and first secretary and candidate for the 2018 elections.

Water and Climate minister and Politburo member Oppah Muchinguri confirmed the development saying members who were elected in 2014 and dismissed or suspended by the G40 cabal were eligible to attend the congress.

"We are not talking of people who were handpicked but those who were voted in 2014.Those are the people who are eligible to attend the forthcoming congress. Those who were handpicked by the G40 will not be allowed," said Muchinguri.

Zanu PF national spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo could neither deny nor confirm promising to issue a statement this week regarding the congress.

