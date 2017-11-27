Nigeria: 5-Year-Old Killed, Mosque, Clinic Razed in Borno Boko Haram Attack

A 5-year old boy has been confirmed killed in the Boko Haram attack on Magumeri town of Borno State on Saturday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the town as well as an army base. The army later confirmed the death of three soldiers while repelling the insurgents. Six other soldiers were injured in the attack, the army said.

Wakil Malam-Tawu, the Secretary to Magumeri Local Government Area, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the boy was killed by a stray bullet.

Mr. Malam-Tawu said that two women and a teenager also sustained gunshot injuries in the attack.

He explained that a clinic, mosque and shops were also razed in the attack, adding that those injured were treated and discharged.

"The people have returned to their houses and slept at Magumeri while others came back in the morning. It was only one child of about 5 years old that was killed and three other people wounded by stray bullets.

"And also a rocket launcher hit one of our health clinics, including a mosque and some shops along the main road.

"This morning I visited Magumeri; the town is very calm, we paid a

sympathy visit to the person who lost his child to condole him.

"We also paid a visit to the areas where rocket launchers hit some of our structures."

Mr. Malam-Tawu also dismissed as 'misleading' reports indicating that the insurgents had taken over the town, noting that normalcy has been restored to the area.

Although Boko Haram attacks in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe reduced in the past couple of years, the insurgents have still been able to carry out attacks mainly on soft targets.

The insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.