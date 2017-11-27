THE MDC-T said they were going to give President Emmerson Mnangagwa 100 days to prove his ability to revive the economy using "our" policy frame work which he "stole" from "us".

During his inauguration speech on Friday, Mnangagwa laid out a pro-poor economic strategy which he said his administration was going to follow forthwith.

Thee pro-poor economic recovery strategies include job creation, investment promotion, the stimulation of industrial production, re -engagement with the broader community of nations, and clamping down on rampant corruption.

Mnangagwa also promised the rationalisation of the land reform program as well as the compensation of dispossessed white commercial farmers.

But according to Obert Gutu, the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC national spokesperson, all these strategies have been the opposition's "chorus" for years.

Gutu, at the weekend, said although they did not see the Mnangagwa administration changing anything, they were, however, giving him three months to prove his ability.

"As people listened to Mnangagwa's inauguration speech, it basically sounded like he was reading from the MDC policy documents such as JUICE and ART.

As a political party, we are actually flattered to note that President Mnangagwa seems to have radically departed from the usual Zanu PF drivel such as hate - filled language, empty sloganeering and the rabid promotion of racism and retribution against perceived political foes, both domestically and intentionally.

"We feel vindicated that our policy framework has since attracted new admirers in the form of President Emmerson Mnangagwa if his inauguration speech is anything to go by," said Gutu.

"Be that it may, let me say we are closely monitoring him and it is after the next 100 days that we are going to see if there would be any changes which are very easy to trace and see.

"We are talking about queues at the banks and constant civil servants pay dates and prices of basic commodities in the shops just to mention a few indicators," said Gutu.