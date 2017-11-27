26 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stray Lions Play Kanbis in Nairobi Super League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association super league champions, Stray Lions, visit Kanbis at Eastleigh Secondary School, Nairobi, Sunday.

The Lions lead the standings with 266 points followed by Kanbis (230).

The contest between the two teams is expected to be the match of the day as both sides have national team players.

Kenya's skipper, Rakep Patel will team up for Kanibs with Nelson Odhiambo and Dhiren Gondaria. Lions have former Kenya left-arm spin bowler, Hiren Varaiya, who is also team captain, former national skipper Collins Obuya, Nehemiah Odhiambo and Shem Ngoche.

The team has also a good number of professional players from India.

On paper, both teams have equal strength in bowling and batting. Rakep and Odhiambo are Kanbis' match winners while Collins is Lions' dependable batsman, who has been rescuing his side from deep waters with his bat on a regular basis.

Elsewhere Sikh Union (153) will be traveling to Nairobi West to fight it out with Cutchi Leva (94); Kongonis (90) will be home to Nairobi Gymkhana (127) and Sir Ali (95) will host Ruaraka at Park Road.

Kenya

Fugitive Al-Shabaab Leader Could Surrender to Authorities

A university graduate who left home to command Al-Shabaab units in Somalia has moved closer to the Kenyan border,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.