Kenya: Stray Lions Play Kanbis in Nairobi Super League

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association super league champions, Stray Lions, visit Kanbis at Eastleigh Secondary School, Nairobi, Sunday.

The Lions lead the standings with 266 points followed by Kanbis (230).

The contest between the two teams is expected to be the match of the day as both sides have national team players.

Kenya's skipper, Rakep Patel will team up for Kanibs with Nelson Odhiambo and Dhiren Gondaria. Lions have former Kenya left-arm spin bowler, Hiren Varaiya, who is also team captain, former national skipper Collins Obuya, Nehemiah Odhiambo and Shem Ngoche.

The team has also a good number of professional players from India.

On paper, both teams have equal strength in bowling and batting. Rakep and Odhiambo are Kanbis' match winners while Collins is Lions' dependable batsman, who has been rescuing his side from deep waters with his bat on a regular basis.

Elsewhere Sikh Union (153) will be traveling to Nairobi West to fight it out with Cutchi Leva (94); Kongonis (90) will be home to Nairobi Gymkhana (127) and Sir Ali (95) will host Ruaraka at Park Road.