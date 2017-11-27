26 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Adamawa Attack - Sultan Talks Tough - Warns Against Killing of Fulanis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Armed herdsmen.
By Iro Dan Fulani

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Sunday condemned the killing of dozens of Fulanis in Numan area of Adamawa State.

The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani's patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness.

He called for through investigation in to the recent killings in four Numan villages in Adamawa State by suspected persons of the Bachama ethnic group. No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the killings.

Speaking in Yola on Sunday during the commissioning of Pulaaku FM, a radio station owned by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, Mr. Abubakar condemned the massacre of the dozens of women and children in Shaforon, Kikem and Kodemti villages in Numan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Numan killing on Monday with the police confirming the murder of 30 women and children by the attackers.

The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, stressed that government and other relevant security authorities should thoroughly investigate those involved for peace to reign.

"May I use this opportunity to sympathise with people of Adamawa State, on the recent incident in Numan; and to appeal to security services, to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book," he said.

"We have not forgotten what happened to Fulanis in Mambilla, Taraba State and we are still waiting for action from the security services."

The sultan then gave the warning against misconstruing "patience for weakness."

"It is important to remember, that at many points in our history, we make mistakes of confusing patience for weakness.

"I hope, we would not make that mistake this time; what happened in Numan would not go unpunished," he said.

The police are yet to prosecute anyone for the Numan killings.

Nigeria

Govt Pays N164.7m Tuition Fees for Chibok Girls

The federal government at the weekend approved the payment of N164.8 million as the second semester school fees at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.