WATER and climate change minister Oppah Muchinguri said she gave up the Zanu PF Women's League post to Grace Mugabe in fear for her life after the then First Lady unleashed "thugs and mujibhas" on her.

She also said Grace dubiously acquired a PhD degree to boost her ambitions to succeed her husband as president but in the process compromised the reputation of the University of Zimbabwe.

"Let me tell you something that you did not know as Zanu PF supporters. I was forced to step down from my position as Women's league secretary after Grace sent some mujibhas namely Pupurai Togarepi and the late Shuvai Mahofa.

"I stood my ground but she later hired Mavis Madzongwe then I later realized that I was going to die for this post and then I gave it up," said Muchinguri.

Muchinguri made these remarks while addressing an extra ordinary Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Mutare Polytechnic College Sunday.

This was a first PCC meeting to be addressed by Muchinguri following the ouster of President Robert Mugabe by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces(ZDF) in an operation coded named Restore Legacy.

President Mugabe ruled the country for 37 years but tendered his resignation on Tuesday last week in the middle of impeachment proceedings against him.

"We worked with President Robert Mugabe for 37 years but he was taken advantage of because of his advanced age by his wife. She went to the extent of dubiously acquiring a PhD degree to strengthen her political ambitions to become Vice President. She even compromised the standards of education at the University of Zimbabwe," said Muchinguri.

Muchinguri, who was flanked by Cyber minister Patrick Chinamasa and new Zanu PF provincial chair Mike Madiro, said Grace handpicked Mandi Chimene to the position of minister of State for Manicaland province to strategically loot and parcel land to their associates in the G40 cabal.

"We know that Mandi Chimene was elevated strategically to serve the interests of G40, loot and parcel land and farms to their colleagues. We know it and we are going to reverse it," said Muchinguri.

She said Grace Mugabe hired "thugs" such as Kudzi Chipanga, Saviour Kasukuwere and some so called war veterans to insult and frustrate then Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa.

"President Mnangangwa was insulted but he never fought back. People were used and paid some money to denigrate him but he remained focused. Some churches were also used by Grace Mugabe," said Muchinguri.

She said Grace was behind the downfall of Mugabe after she allowed thugs into her house to destroy the revolution.

"Grace used dirty tactics such as tribalism and she fuelled division through her hate speeches during rallies to dislodge the party structures.

She was not a politician. She would play the song Zezuru unconquerable at rallies and we need to challenge that spirit. All the tribes fought for this country and many people from this region died during the liberation struggle," said Muchinguri.

She added that it was not Zanu PF alone which forced President Mugabe out of power but the generality of Zimbabweans "who said enough is enough".