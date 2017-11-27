26 November 2017

Kenya: Vihiga, Wazito Earn Promotion to Sportpesa Premier League

By David Kwalimwa

Vihiga United and Wazito sealed their places in the 2018 SportsPesa Premier League with victories on the final day of the National Super League.

Vihiga were crowned champions of the second-tier league, after masterminding a 1-0 win over Ushuru at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday to top the standings with 80 points.

Wazito also earned promotion to the top flight league with a 5-2 thrashing of a hapless Police 5-2 at Narok Stadium to finish on an equal points with Vihiga, but with an inferior goal difference.

"I am so excited and very happy for the management and players," an elated Vihiga coach Edward Manoah said after the final whistle.

PLAY-OFF

"I have experienced top-flight football before and I know what it means. Most of my players here are yet to but they deserve this because of the consistency and discipline they showed all season."

Ushuru and KCB, who were also chasing the two automatic promotion places going into the final round of matches, were left to rue their missed opportunities.

Former KPL side Ushuru, who settled for third place with 78 points, could still make it to the top-flight if they win a yet to be confirmed play-off against Thika United.

But, KCB, who finished fourth, will have to wait for another season to attempt a comeback to the top flight league.

