Kenya: Jaguar Escapes Another Road Accident Unhurt

Member of Parliament for Starehe, Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, escaped unhurt from a tragic road accident along the Thika Super Highway on Sunday.

His aides, including a bodyguard ,were however injured - one of them critically, and rushed to hospital.

Photos of the first time legislator, who is also a celebrated musician, standing next to the wreckage of the vehicle (Mercedes Compressor registration number KCH 940A) have been widely shared in social media.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was also badly damaged and later towed away from the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately established, but all indications are that Jaguar's car rammed into a stationery one.

This is the second time in eight months that the celebrated singer is being involved in a road accident.

On March 22, a Range Rover Sport (KCB 808J) belonging to Jaguar, hit and killed two people - a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger - at Rukanga along the Sagana- Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

At the time of the accident, Jaguar was in the car but there was speculation about whether it was he, or a lady in his company who was driving.

Jaguar has since appeared in court to answer to charges of causing the death of the two victims.