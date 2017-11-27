26 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jaguar Escapes Another Road Accident Unhurt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Member of Parliament for Starehe, Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, escaped unhurt from a tragic road accident along the Thika Super Highway on Sunday.

His aides, including a bodyguard ,were however injured - one of them critically, and rushed to hospital.

Photos of the first time legislator, who is also a celebrated musician, standing next to the wreckage of the vehicle (Mercedes Compressor registration number KCH 940A) have been widely shared in social media.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was also badly damaged and later towed away from the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately established, but all indications are that Jaguar's car rammed into a stationery one.

Police ordered to probe Jaguar crash cover-up claim

Musician Jaguar kills two in road accident after losing control - PHOTOS

This is the second time in eight months that the celebrated singer is being involved in a road accident.

On March 22, a Range Rover Sport (KCB 808J) belonging to Jaguar, hit and killed two people - a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger - at Rukanga along the Sagana- Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

At the time of the accident, Jaguar was in the car but there was speculation about whether it was he, or a lady in his company who was driving.

Jaguar has since appeared in court to answer to charges of causing the death of the two victims.

Kenya

Fugitive Al-Shabaab Leader Could Surrender to Authorities

A university graduate who left home to command Al-Shabaab units in Somalia has moved closer to the Kenyan border,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.