26 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2.5 Million Children Suffer From Severe Malnutrition in Nigeria - Unicef

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Almadu-Suka

Kaduna — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that over 2.5 million children suffer from severe malnutrition in Northern Nigeria.

The officer In Charge of UNICEF in Kaduna, Idris Baba made the disclosure at a meeting with traditional and religious leaders in Northern Nigeria to scale-up nutrition interventions on food and nutrition organised by the Ministry of Budget and National Planing in collaboration with UNICEF, Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other stakeholders in Kaduna over the weekend.

He said, "Nigeria is the second largest contributor to the death of children under 5 years of age. In Nigeria , two out of five children do not get the nutrient they need for body and strength development and over 13 million are affected in the country."

Baba however pointed out that addressing malnutrition is of high importance in order to efficiently achieve some part of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially "those relating to hunger , child and maternal health, security and education."

Nigeria

Govt Wants Italy to Prosecute Culprits of 26 Dead Nigerians

Nigerian has requested the Italian government to identify and prosecute those involved in the death of young 26 Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.