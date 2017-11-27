26 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-Health Minister Timothy Stamps Dies

Photo: The Herald
Health Advisor to the President Dr Timothy Stamps
By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe's former Minister of Health and Child Care, Timothy Stamps has died.

He was 81.

Reports say the Welsh born medical doctor turned politician died Sunday afternoon.

Details of his death were still sketchy by Sunday evening.

A medical doctor by profession, Stamps served in the Zimbabwean government as Minister of Health from 1986-2002.

For most of this period, he was the only white member of the government.

The Zimbabwe Medical Association posted a condolence message following the former health minister's passing on.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with his family at this time. MHSRIP," ZIMA posted on their twitter page.

Stamps' death comes just after President Mugabe was ousted as the country's leader during a military intervention which forced him to tender his resignation last Tuesday.

Once dismissed as Salisbury (now Harare) Chief Medical Officer 1974 for his stance which slanted towards the needs of the black majority, Stamps was seen as a patriotic white Zimbabwean who championed health for all during his tenure as health minister.

Even after his retirement from active politics, Mugabe kept him as health advisor to the President and Cabinet.

It would not come as a surprise if the new Emmerson Mnangagwa led government accords him national hero status.

If buried at the national shrine, this could present Mnangagwa with his first opportunity to preside over the burial of a comrade as President.

It could also see former President Mugabe and his wife, Grace making their first public appearance if they agree to attend the ex-government official.

