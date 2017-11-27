Kenya: Uhuru Park a No-Go Zone for Nasa During Uhuruto Big Day

Nairobi — Uhuru Park will not be available for the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition on Tuesday next week, the day President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto will be sworn in for a second, 5 years term.

The Nairobi County Government has cautioned against camping at the historical ground on that day, warning of a stern action against trespassers.

NASA Leader Raila Odinga has however said they will be at Jacaranda grounds, in Embakasi, for a memorial rally, in honour of alleged victims of police brutality, during the day he arrived from the US.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has appealed to the Opposition coalition, National Super Alliance (NASA) to shelve their planned rally scheduled for next week Tuesday to coincide with the swearing-in ceremony.

He, however, indicated that if the Opposition decides to go on with their planned rally it will not in any way overshadow the day's big event and urged the leadership and supporters of the coalition to respect the Constitution.

"The President will be sworn-in and any other function that would be held during that day would be me like Kinyua taking tea somewhere and indeed as a Kenyan, I am free to have my own function but that will not be historic," said Kinyua.

The NASA leadership has remained insistent that Kenyatta's presidency is illegitimate and vowed to organize a meeting at Uhuru Park next Tuesday where Odinga is expected to be endorsed as the People's President.

Even so, the committee has also invited Odinga for the event and other presidential candidates who had run against Kenyatta in the August 8 and October 26 elections.