Kenya: Dafabet Promotion Winner Lands Job at Betting Firm

Nairobi — Kericho based Ben Too's ambition was to win huge sums of money through betting to change his life, but lady luck came for the 27-year-old as he secured a job unlike colossal money payouts paid by gaming firms for winners.

The opportunity for employment by Dafabet for the Bachelor of Commerce graduate who had been tarmacking since completing university was a blessing in disguise after missing out on a trip to the United Kingdom to watch Premier league football matches.

Too who had won the trip to UK after winning the Dafabet "Twende Game" promotion had been denied travel visa for the gaming company opting to give him a soft landing by offering him a job.

He was offered some cash on top of being offered a job as a consolation and reward for his loyalty.

Too had won an all-expense paid trip to watch English Premier League giants Arsenal take on Burnley at Tuff Moor Stadium on November 26 in England, a day after watching Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Celtic battle St Patrick Thistle in Scotland.

"I felt dejected after my dream trip and opportunity of boarding in an airplane to overseas which I had hoped would have cooled me down in the predicaments I was facing of unemployment and thought the world was coming to an end," he said.

Too explained that when he was retreating back to his normal life of doing menial jobs in the Kenyan capital he got a call from Dafabet for a visit to their Nairobi offices.

"When I was called I thought there was new development in regard to my trip but on arrival I was handed a letter of employment," he said.

Dafabet Marketing Manager Graham Etyang said the firm's objective is to empower Kenyans through gaming but can still use other possible means to reward their loyal clients.

"We were touched by the distraught and folorn Too after his failure to make the dream trip forcing us to us to go out of our way to bring a smile back on his face by offering him a job," he said.

Too the first in a family of three children to Wilson and Jane Kirui said he believed in God as the supreme being quoting the Holy Bible book of Revelation 3:8 "I know all the things you do, and I have opened a door for you that no can close."

He said that from the proceeds of his employment he will assist his impoverished parents at home Kipkelion, pay for school fees his siblings' school fees, further his education by pursuing a master's degree and get married.

The winner of the trip was selected through a draw. Punters were entered into the draw by depositing money and betting on Dafabet's platform in a promotion dubbed "Twende Game" which started on August 15 and ran till September 30.

"Kenyan football fans are in for a treat. This is just but the beginning of exciting times for local sports enthusiasts," Etyang said.