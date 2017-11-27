Kenya: President Mourns With Egypt After Mosque Terror Leaves Over 235 Dead

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to the victims of the horrific attack in Egypt that left 235 people dead Friday.

In a statement, Kenyatta says Egypt can count on Kenya's support during this difficult time.

Attackers killed the worshippers who were in a packed mosque in restive North Sinai Province, making it the country's deadliest attack in recent memory.

Witnesses say assailant surrounded the Rawda mosque with all-terrain vehicles and detonated a bomb.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has declared three days of mourning beginning today, in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bloodshed.

The Islamic State group's Egypt branch has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers, and also civilians accused of working with the authorities, in attacks in the north of the Sinai peninsula.

The attack is yet another big blow for Africa as it comes less than a week after Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 50 people when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police said.

The blast happened during early morning prayers at the Madina mosque in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi, some 200 kilometres by road from the Adamawa state capital, Yola.