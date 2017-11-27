Kenya: Avoid Thika Rd, Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway as Designated 'Red Zones' On Tuesday

Nairobi — Mombasa road, Uhuru Highway, Museum Hill all the way to Junction of Limuru and Professor Wangari Maathai road and Thika Super Highway up to Kasarani stadium have been designated as red zones during the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Tuesday next week.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the routes since they may be inconvenienced.

Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome said the routes will have "maximum security" cautioning any person breaching the law will be dealt with firmly.

"Anyone causing trouble along the red zones will be firmly dealt with," Koome told journalists during a press briefing on Saturday.

He said any breach of law will be dealt with firmly, saying security of more than 20 Heads of State and other dignitaries attending the ceremony cannot be compromised.

A multi-agency team drawn from the National Police Service, County Inspectorate, and military personnel will be involved in the security of the city and Kasarani stadium.

By Saturday morning, Koome said there was no political group that had informed police of their plans to hold a parallel rally on Tuesday.

This is despite Kenya's opposition chief Raial Odinga's Friday announcement that they will have a "mourning rally at Jacaranda grounds."

"Up to this moment, nobody has notified any of my station commanders about any other meeting on Tuesday. We are not aware of that. We have not been notified," he said.

Until police are informed and permission granted, he said there will be no other meeting.

"Whoever has the intention to do that, and he doesn't want to involve police, tell him that the law deals with that firmly. The law must be followed," he said.

"All Kenyans must obey the law, there is no option. The impunity I have been seeing... and we have seen us take action against perpetrators, which will continue."

Other than the inauguration ceremony, Nairobi will be hosting hundreds of delegates attending United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) at the UN headquarters in Gigiri.