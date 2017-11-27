Kenya: Kipkorir and Chepchirchir Rule 2017 Stanchart Marathon

Nairobi — Brimin Kipkorir and Cellestine Chepchirchir battled unfavorable chilly conditions to win this year’s men and women Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon held on Sunday in the capital city.

Kipkorir cut the tape in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds ahead of Shadrack Kiptoo who settled for runners up after crossing the line 23 seconds later while Joshua Kipkorir closed the podium in 2 hours,13 minutes and 37 seconds.

In the corresponding women’s race, Chepchirchir won the title in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 41 seconds, beating Callen Waithera who was second and Peris Kiprono who was third.

The half marathon was dominated by Felix Kibitok and Prague Marathon champion Valarie Ayabei who won the men’s and women’s title respectively.

Over 20,000 participants are pound the tarmac around Kenya’s capital for top honours in the 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km family run, and the 3km CEO challenge.

“I just wanted this victory badly because I believe it will help me secure a manager and major races outside the country,” Chepchirchir, who won women’s 10km race during the Mombasa International Marathon in October, said.

Collated results

Men’s 42KM

Brimin Kipkorir 2:12:39

Shadrack Kiptoo 2:12:52

Joshua Korir 2:13:27

John Kipsang 2:14:12

Philip Tirop 2:14: 15

Kenneth Kiplagat 2:14:44

James Kiptum 2:14:49

Emmanuel Rutto 2:14:53

Elijah Karani 2:14:56

10.Mark Pkorir 2:15:14

Women’s 42KM

1.Celestine Chepchirchir 2:31:41

Kellen Waithera 2:35:05

Peris Jekorir 2:35:17

Dorcas Jepchirchir 2:40:09

Milkah Gathogo 2:41:53

Hellen Kiprop 2:43:05

Lucy Wanjiku 2:43:57

Edna Jeruto 2:45:24

Tabitha Orembe 2:46:15

Alice Cherono 2:46:26

Men’s 21KM

1.Felix Kibitok 1:03:26

Ezekiel Mutai 1:03:38

Patrick Korir 1:03:39

Bernard Korir 1:03:59

Gilbert Kipkoech 1:04:10

Vincent Kimutai 1:04:16

Joseph Kachapin 1:04:21

Harun Ngunjiri 1:04:23

Simon Kiruthi 1:04:31

10.Peter Cheruiyot 1:04:40

Women’s 21KM

1.Valary Aiyabei 1:11:04

Margaret Wangare 1:13:28

Alicent Rutto 1:14:22

Pauline Esikon 1:14:50

Alyce Jeptoo 1:16:04

Damaris Kemunto 1:16:31

Lydia Nyangosa 1:17:34

Lydia Naliaka 1:18:03

Jasmine Kandie 1:20:28