Kenya: Champions Telkom March Towards 20th Title

Champions Telkom kept their unbeaten record in the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League after an emphatic 6-0 win over United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans in a league match Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Evergreen Jackline Mwangi's brace inspired the league leaders to their 15th straight win this season. League top scorer Audrey Omaido finally ended her three match drought without a goal, as she buried home a short corner with Barbara Simiyu, Flavian Situma and Jane Ofula also getting their names on the score sheet.

The win moved Telkom to 45 points, 11 ahead of Spartans with five matches left to play, though the students have six left. Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro was pleased with the result terming it a 'title winning performance'.

"Last week we scrapped a win against Scorpions (Strathmore University) and we needed to improve today and the players fired in all departments and I am confident the title is now ours to lose," an elated Ataro said.

It would have been a different script had Spartans' midfielder Rachel Wangui converted a 35th minute penalty with Telkom two-up. Cynthia Onyango brilliantly dived to her right to keep out the dragged shot and five minutes later Telkom scored another to make it 3-0.

Wangui had been brilliant in the match combining with skipper Beatrice Mbugua in midfield to disrupt Telkom's rhythm. Upfront, international Rhoda Kuira's pace was a constant menace to veteran defender Terry Juma.

Telkom went ahead on 20 minutes as Mbugua gave away a penalty corner which Omaido dragged to Simiyu who shot past Spartans keeper Nouvelle Becca. They doubled their lead a minute to the end of the second quarter as Mutiva's sliced shot found the bottom corner.

Sheila Nazi had a chance to reduce the deficit but shot just wide with only Onyango to beat before Wangui's missed penalty and Telkom proved deadly with two more goals in the final quarter.

"This was a match that could have gone either way but the result is very harsh on us, it is now impossible to catch Telkom but we will fight for second spot," Spartans coach Willis Okeyo said.

Earlier, Multimedia University shocked Vikings 3-1 to record their second win of the season in another women's top flight encounter. Rachel Nduta gave the students the lead before Winnie Wanyoike struck a brace.